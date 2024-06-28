Mosley Wealth Management Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mosley Wealth Management reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average of $167.29. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

