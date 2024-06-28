Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) were up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 100,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 60,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lavras Gold

In other news, Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 35,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,935.50. In other Lavras Gold news, Director Lawrence Lepard bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,935.50. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 502,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,760. 42.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.