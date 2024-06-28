Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $255.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.