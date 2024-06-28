iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.95 and its 200-day moving average is $508.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.