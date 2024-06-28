iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.95 and its 200-day moving average is $508.62.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
