Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.58), with a volume of 17906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of £57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.