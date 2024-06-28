Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

