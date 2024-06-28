Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGY stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 1.06%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

