Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Boosted by Zacks Research

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,767 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

