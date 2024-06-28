Brokers Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of LEV opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.74. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.