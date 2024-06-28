Canadian National Railway Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.06 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $8.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%.
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$171.07. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.
In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
