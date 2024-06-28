Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrica has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Centrica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

