Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.