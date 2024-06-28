Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Centrica Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPYYY opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Centrica has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Centrica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

