HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Raised to “Hold” at Argus

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

