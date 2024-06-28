Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

