Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,910,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,931,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

TM opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $157.50 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99. The stock has a market cap of $274.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

