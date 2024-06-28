First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.28 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
