First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Plans Dividend of $0.24

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2373 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.