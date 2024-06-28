First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Plans Dividend of $0.24

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2373 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.
About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
