Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 3rd

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3067 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASET stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Dividend History for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)

