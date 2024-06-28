Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seaboard by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,131.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,955.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

