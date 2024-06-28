First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on June 28th

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FSZ opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

