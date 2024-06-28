Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1081 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74.

Get Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.