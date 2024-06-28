Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1081 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74.

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.