ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 228,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 373,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,042,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

