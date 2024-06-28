Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

