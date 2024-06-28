Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,946,000 after acquiring an additional 416,545 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

VRTX opened at $472.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.82 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

