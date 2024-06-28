Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 478,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 332,528 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

