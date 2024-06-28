Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 111,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE RIO opened at $65.83 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.