Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 352.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,847 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

