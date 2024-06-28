Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Paychex by 45.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

