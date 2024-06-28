Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,182.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 190.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,466,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

