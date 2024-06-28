Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in McKesson by 92.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after buying an additional 272,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $593.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.26. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

