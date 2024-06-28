Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

