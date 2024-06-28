DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

