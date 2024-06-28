Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $481.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.