Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $313.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.