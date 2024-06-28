EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Increased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 135.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.60 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.99 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

