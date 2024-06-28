Insider Selling: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CFO Sells 4,163 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Reumuth sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $19,774.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Reumuth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KALA BIO alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Mary Reumuth sold 1,786 shares of KALA BIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $10,876.74.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.45 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KALA

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KALA BIO stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of KALA BIO worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.