Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.50 and last traded at $129.48. Approximately 1,586,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,155,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,210,631 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

