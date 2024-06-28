Insider Selling: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) CFO Sells 12,990 Shares of Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $47,933.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance
Shares of MREO opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
