Insider Selling: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) General Counsel Sells 14,202 Shares of Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 216,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.48 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,949,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth $3,274,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MREO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Mereo BioPharma Group

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.