Insider Selling: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) General Counsel Sells 14,202 Shares of Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 216,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.48 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MREO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
