Compound Price Tops $50.84 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $424.95 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $50.84 or 0.00082491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011206 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 424.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,257 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,715.74380721 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.07053591 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 501 active market(s) with $37,277,793.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

