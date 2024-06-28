DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $174.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.