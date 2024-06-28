Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DUK opened at $100.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

