Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 81,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 53,199 shares.The stock last traded at $14.93 and had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 63.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,106,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,546,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $510,000.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

