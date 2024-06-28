First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 142,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 85,473 shares.The stock last traded at $116.20 and had previously closed at $117.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.6379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

