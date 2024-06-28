Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,162,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1 %

VRT opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.