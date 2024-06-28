Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Gap Down to $24.14

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $23.58. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 37,224 shares traded.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $763.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Stories

