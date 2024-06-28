Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.58 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Velas has a market cap of $25.58 million and $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00046710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,605,600,699 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

