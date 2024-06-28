Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Issued By Zacks Research

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

