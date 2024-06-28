Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUDA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Acquisition I by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Down 1.4 %

Hudson Acquisition I stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Hudson Acquisition I has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $23.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

